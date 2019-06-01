Richard Henry Lee, Patrick Henry, and Lighthorse Harry Lee: A Complicated Dance

Spend Saturday morning, June 1, at Stratford Hall exploring colonial history and the early years of the new republic, through the pivotal leaders Richard Henry Lee, Patrick Henry, and Henry “Lighthorse Harry” Lee. Learn about the U.S. Constitution ratification battle of 1787-88, and the important roles each historical character played. Presented by Dr. John Ragosta, join us to discover how these three influential members of America’s founding generation contributed to building the new nation, and how their legacies are remembered today.

Dr. John Ragosta is an acclaimed author, historian, lawyer, and beekeeper living in Charlottesville, Virginia. He is an historian at the Robert H. Smith International Center for Jefferson Studies at Monticello and a fellow at Virginia Humanities. He has taught history at Hamilton, Oberlin, and Randolph Colleges and the University of Virginia, and law at the University of Virginia and George Washington University. He was the Robert C. Vaughan Fellow at the Virginia Foundation for the Humanities in 2013-14 and the 2010-11 Gilder Lehrman Junior Research Fellow at the Robert H. Smith International Center for Jefferson Studies.

Cost: $10/person

Registration required. To register, contact Jon Bachman via phone or email:

Email: jbachman@stratfordhall.org

Phone: 804-493-1972