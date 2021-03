Our FREE six-week concert series (Thursday nights, September 9-October 14) features local favorites who play a little bit of everything—jazz, big band, and country. Don't forget your blankets and chairs. Coolers permitted. Pack a picnic to enjoy supper and a serenade!

Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic—all York County sponsored and partner community events are subject to postponement or cancellation. This includes changes to dates, times, and locations.