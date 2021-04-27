Return of Periodical Cicadas: Fear, Fascination and Fun in 2021

Explore the natural history, ecology and behavior of the seven species of periodical cicadas with Dr. Mike Raupp, Professor Emeritus and Fellow of the Entomological Society of America. He will describe the periodical cicada’s strategy for survival and talk about when they will appear and how they will impact us. Author of several books, Dr. Raupp is also a regular guest on NPR, was featured on National Geographic and the Science Channel and has appeared with Jay Leno, Dr. Oz, Hoda Kotb and Kojo Nnamdi. Check out his Bug of the Week website and YouTube channel.

The link for this free program will be added to the library event calendar program listing prior to the program time listed. Hosted by the Loudoun County Public Library. Visit our website at library.loudoun.gov.