Reston Holiday Parade, Tree Lighting, Sing Along & More - Holidays are Here!

On the day after Thanksgiving, a full day of cheer and charity at Reston Town Center is highlighted with the 28th annual Reston Holiday Parade at 11 a.m. featuring Macy’s-style balloons, marching bands, dancers, characters, antique cars, community groups, dignitaries, and the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus in a horse-drawn carriage. This one-hour procession is one of the “10 Best” in USA Today Travel, 2016 and 2017. Grand Marshal for 2018 is actress Sissy Sheridan, and MCs at two grandstand locations are Angie Goff and Doug Kammerer of NBC News4. Before the parade begins, 10,000 commemorative jingle bells will be distributed to children along the route. After the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus will stay for visits and photos, and Mini-Train rides will be offered on Market Street from 12:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. The Clauses will return for the Tree Lighting in Fountain Square at 6 p.m. to begin the half-hour Sing Along of traditional Christmas songs, followed by horse-drawn carriage rides from 6:30 until 10:00 p.m. All proceeds from rides and voluntary donations for photos are received directly by local charities. The Ice Skating Pavilion is open all day, 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. All information, including more through the season, is on the website. The day begins with the Gingerbread Man Mile Races for Kids from 8 until 9 a.m. Ample parking is available in six garages, free of charge on parade day, federal holidays, all weekends, and free after 5 pm on weekdays.