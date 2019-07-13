Resilience and Rebirth

Martin Cervantez

Exhibit dates: July 10-August 31

Reception: July 13, 6-8 pm

Martin Cervantez enlisted in the Army Signal Corps in July 1986 as an illustrator, and it has drastically shaped his life ever since. Martin’s artwork and perspective are a direct result of these trying experiences. As a previous Artist in Residence at the U.S. Army Center of Military History, Martin was responsible for capturing the history of the army through his art, but since his deployment, he has found that he can utilize art as a therapeutic tool for recovery and self-discovery. Resilience and Rebirth is a visual exploration of Martin’s art therapy journey, and how its continued use has contributed to a whole new body of inspiring work: the Rebirth. The artist describes this transition as a “Rebirth through relocation, redefined vision, and relevance to my own experiences”.

Artist Statement

My art is about a lot of different things, in whatever mediums I decide are appropriate to the subject matter, reference, and site specific considerations. My talent and skills are unrestricted, so therefore my choice of mediums is also unrestricted. I walk the earth freely, observing, experiencing, and creating. The greatest gift to the creator, is the creative. I create, and I share my gifts and love with all those who I encounter. Mind, body and spirit are the areas in which my work has assumed its roles. Meditation, assemblage, and representation are the main components which comprise my life’s work.

Learn more about Martin’s story & the power of art therapy at the reception Saturday, July 13, 6-8 pm.