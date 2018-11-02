Residue

Reynolds Gallery 1514 West Main Street, Virginia 23220

This fascinating exhibition from Richmond-based artist Heide Trepanier displays the artist’s work as her relationship with process, materials, and the world around her shifts and grows. Following years of work that utilized mostly solid swaths of color and highly distinct shape and line, more recent output has become increasingly conceptual as Trepanier embraces and explores the ritual and mysticism surrounding the creation of art. Along with three paintings, the exhibition features six photographs and a video installation, the first time Trepanier has incorporated video into her work.

Residue is on view at Reynolds Gallery from November 2 through December 21, 2018.

Reynolds Gallery 1514 West Main Street, Virginia 23220 View Map
