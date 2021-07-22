Researching Homefront Moviegoing Culture: Richmond in World War II

Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220

Though thousands of miles away from the battlefronts of World War II, Hollywood films and local movie theaters did their part to engage Americans in the wartime spirit by inspiring patriotism, loyalty, rationing, and sacrifice. Using local newspapers as her sources, Professor Kathy Fuller-Seeley will lead us on “scavenger hunts” to locate ways that movies, theaters, local businesses, and newspapers sought to connect the war to boys and girls, women, and families in Richmond, Virginia.

Professor Kathy Fuller-Seeley is the William P. Hobby Centennial Professor of Media History at the University of Texas at Austin.

Although free, registration is needed: vawarmemorial.org/events

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3FAVM7yzTz-k27kUQ4e04g

Short link: https://bit.ly/3uAYlDf

