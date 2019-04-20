Researching African American Lives in Richmond | RVA LitCrawl

to Google Calendar - Researching African American Lives in Richmond | RVA LitCrawl - 2019-04-20 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Researching African American Lives in Richmond | RVA LitCrawl - 2019-04-20 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Researching African American Lives in Richmond | RVA LitCrawl - 2019-04-20 17:00:00 iCalendar - Researching African American Lives in Richmond | RVA LitCrawl - 2019-04-20 17:00:00

BBGB Tales for Kids Bookstore 3003 West Cary Street, Virginia 23221

Authors Gigi Amateau, Elvatrice Belsches, and Kristen Green will read and talk about their research into the lives of African Americans, presented by the Library of Virginia and BBGB Tales for Kids Bookstore. RVA LitCrawl, "Where Readers and Writers Unite," is a two-day reading series that celebrates Richmond's literary talent and makes connections with those who love to read. This year it sweeps through the many shops and restaurants in Carytown, where authors will share their work on social justice, African Americans, women writing for women, literature for young people, LGBTQ+ lives, and much more. For more information, contact Deanna Chavez at deanna.chavez@lva.virginia.gov or 804-692-3631 or go to the RVA LitCrawl website.

Info

BBGB Tales for Kids Bookstore 3003 West Cary Street, Virginia 23221 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Talks & Readings
8046923631
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Researching African American Lives in Richmond | RVA LitCrawl - 2019-04-20 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Researching African American Lives in Richmond | RVA LitCrawl - 2019-04-20 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Researching African American Lives in Richmond | RVA LitCrawl - 2019-04-20 17:00:00 iCalendar - Researching African American Lives in Richmond | RVA LitCrawl - 2019-04-20 17:00:00
Creature Comforts

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular