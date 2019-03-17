Reptiles Bizarre and Beautiful

Experience a close encounter of the reptile kind at the Virginia Living Museum, March 16-17. See a wide variety of native and exotic reptiles on display and in live animal programs.

Guest exhibitors includes Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, Sandy Bottom Nature Park, Virginia Master Naturalists, and Reptile Education of Virginia, featuring the African Spurred Tortoise, Amazon Tree Boa, Blood Python, Brazilian Rainbow Boa, Burmese Python, Gargoyle Gecko, Vietnamese Centipede and New Caledonian Giant Gecko and much more!

Also, learn about the museum’s citizen science projects such as FrogWatch and Turtle Census. See the differences between venomous and nonvenomous reptiles. Plus, purchase a Reptile Skin Bookmark or “Snake Painting” by our resident snake; both will be on sale to benefit our animals.

Included in museum admission.

And check out our special reptile-themed planetarium programs: A Sky Full of Scales and Noisy Neighbors. $4 plus museum admission, tickets available at front desk.