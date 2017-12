A lecture with Véronique Brumm, Director of the Musée Lalique.

Learn all about René Lalique and his exquisite glass works when Véronique Brumm, Director of the Musée Lalique, Wingen-sur-Moder, visits the Chrysler. Brumm is a historian who specializes in the history of glassmaking. Her work with France's Musée Lalique project dates back to 2004. She oversaw the building site and has served as the museum director since its opening in 2011.