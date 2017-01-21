Remington Ryde -- Lucketts Bluegrass

Bluegrass crowd pleasers, Remington Ryde is from Pennsylvania. Led by Ryan Frankouser on the guitar, the band includes Billy Lee Cox on banjo, Richard Egolf on bass and Warren Blair on fiddle. Their showmanship, wit, and uplifting manner warm audiences across the United States and Canada.

Doors at 6:00pm. Concert at 7:00pm. Snacks available. $15.00 cash.

http://luckettsbluegrass.org

http://www.remingtonryde.com/