Remembering Doc: T. Michael Coleman, Jack Lawrence, Jeff Little, and Wayne Henderson

$15 advance general admission, $20 after May 31; $10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

Doc Watson is an iconic figure in American music, and despite his passing in 2012, his impact is still felt far and wide. This concert by those who performed with Doc and counted him a close friend will be a chance for everyone who loved Doc to share in a celebration of his life and music. On stage playing together for Doc will be his longtime bassist T. Michael Coleman and guitar companion Jack Lawrence, as well as Doc’s good friends, Jeff Little on piano and Wayne Henderson on guitar.