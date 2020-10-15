This day-long event is a series of lectures and veteran interviews that commemorate the Battle of the Bulge. The battle lasted from December 16, 1944 until January 25, 1945 and was the largest land battle in U.S. history. British Prime Minister Winston Churchill called this "The greatest American battle" of World War II. This is an online event in partnership with the Virginia War Memorial, the Lifelong Learning Institute in Chesterfield, and the Battle of the Bulge Association®. Register for one, two or all of them - you choose which ones you want to see!
Remembering the Battle of the Bulge
to
Virginia War Memorial 621 South Belvidere Street, Virginia 23220
History
Oct 6, 2020
Oct 6, 2020
