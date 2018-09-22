Relay for Pre-K

The relay is a 12 lap (3 mile) relay around the track. It cost CFNC $12,000 to educate one child for a year, so we are walking around the track twelve times. A child’s ability to be ready for school impacts their life. Getting them ready for school is one of the only changes we can make in a child’s life that will change the odds that predict who they will become when they are middle-aged adults. The path that determines who a child becomes links all the way back to preschool.