The relay is a 12 lap (3 mile) relay around the track. It cost CFNC $12,000 to educate one child for a year, so we are walking around the track twelve times. A child’s ability to be ready for school impacts their life. Getting them ready for school is one of the only changes we can make in a child’s life that will change the odds that predict who they will become when they are middle-aged adults. The path that determines who a child becomes links all the way back to preschool.
Relay for Pre-K
St. Stephen's St. Agnes Upper School 1000 St Stephens Rd, Virginia 22304
St. Stephen's St. Agnes Upper School 1000 St Stephens Rd, Virginia 22304 View Map
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family
Jun 11, 2018
Jun 14, 2018
Most Popular
Summer Music Festivals
The ultimate guide for 2018. more
Virginia Distillery Co.
A story of courage and conviction. more
Talkin' Jazz
The only comprehensive collection of Virginia jazz on the web. more