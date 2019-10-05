Relay for Pre-K

St. Stephens St. Agnes Upper School 1000 St. Stephens Road, Alexandria, Virginia 22304

The Child & Family Network Centers (CFNC) is a nonprofit preschool in Alexandria that provides a free, high-quality, bilingual early education and wraparound health and family services to 139 low income children in their own neighborhoods in order to prepare them for success in school and in life. Relay for Pre-K is a three mile "relay" at a local high school track in order to raise money for CFNC's free early education program.

St. Stephens St. Agnes Upper School 1000 St. Stephens Road, Alexandria, Virginia 22304
Charity & Fundraisers, Education & Learning, Kids & Family
