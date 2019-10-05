The Child & Family Network Centers (CFNC) is a nonprofit preschool in Alexandria that provides a free, high-quality, bilingual early education and wraparound health and family services to 139 low income children in their own neighborhoods in order to prepare them for success in school and in life. Relay for Pre-K is a three mile "relay" at a local high school track in order to raise money for CFNC's free early education program.