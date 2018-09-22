Relay for Pre-K

Alonzo M. Bell 1454 Duke Street, Suite 200, Alexandria, Virginia 22314

The Child & Family Network Centers (CFNC) announces the launch of its inaugural ‘Relay for Pre-K’ to be hosted on September 22nd, 2018 at St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes Upper School campus. Registration to walk is free. Participants who raise more than $100 will receive an event t-shirt. To learn more or to register, visit www.cfnc-online.org.

The three-mile walk will begin at approximately 10:00 am, with registration beginning at 9:00 am. Attendees are also invited to enjoy food, drinks, live entertainment, and more around the field.

Education & Learning, Fitness, Kids & Family
