Registration Now Open For 2nd Annual DC Bike Ride

DC Bike Ride, the region’s premier scenic urban bike ride, will cruise through the District for the second time on May 14 as part of ongoing National Bike Month celebrations.

A perfect family-friendly activity on Mother’s Day, the recreational ride offers a unique car-free tour of our nation’s capital. Riders will pedal by some of the most-recognizable sites, including the Washington Monument, the White House and the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts. Participants will conclude their journey with a post-ride celebration on Pennsylvania Avenue near the United States Capitol. (The 2017 course can be found at dcbikeride.com/2017-course/).

Registration for DC Bike Ride presented by CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield and Events DC is available starting January 12 and can be purchased by visiting DCBikeRide.com. Early bird pricing starts at $50. Regular pricing, starting at $60, begins on March 1. VIP registration and special group pricing is also available.