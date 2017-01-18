Registration Now Open For 2nd Annual DC Bike Ride

to Google Calendar - Registration Now Open For 2nd Annual DC Bike Ride - 2017-01-18 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Registration Now Open For 2nd Annual DC Bike Ride - 2017-01-18 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Registration Now Open For 2nd Annual DC Bike Ride - 2017-01-18 00:00:00 iCalendar - Registration Now Open For 2nd Annual DC Bike Ride - 2017-01-18 00:00:00

Washington, DC Virginia, Virginia

DC Bike Ride, the region’s premier scenic urban bike ride, will cruise through the District for the second time on May 14 as part of ongoing National Bike Month celebrations.

A perfect family-friendly activity on Mother’s Day, the recreational ride offers a unique car-free tour of our nation’s capital. Riders will pedal by some of the most-recognizable sites, including the Washington Monument, the White House and the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts. Participants will conclude their journey with a post-ride celebration on Pennsylvania Avenue near the United States Capitol. (The 2017 course can be found at dcbikeride.com/2017-course/).

Registration for DC Bike Ride presented by CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield and Events DC is available starting January 12 and can be purchased by visiting DCBikeRide.com. Early bird pricing starts at $50. Regular pricing, starting at $60, begins on March 1. VIP registration and special group pricing is also available.

Info

Washington, DC Virginia, Virginia View Map

Kids & Family

Visit Event Website

5406875144

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Registration Now Open For 2nd Annual DC Bike Ride - 2017-01-18 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Registration Now Open For 2nd Annual DC Bike Ride - 2017-01-18 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Registration Now Open For 2nd Annual DC Bike Ride - 2017-01-18 00:00:00 iCalendar - Registration Now Open For 2nd Annual DC Bike Ride - 2017-01-18 00:00:00

Take the Next Step - Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular

Built with Metro Publisher™