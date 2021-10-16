Register and Join Us for the Walk to End Alzheimer's!

to

Loy E. Harris Pavilion 9201 Center Street , Manassas, Virginia 20110

Register and Join Us for the Walk to End Alzheimer's!

The Walk to End Alzheimer's is a family friendly outside community event. Highlights include free parking, packaged refreshments, lively music, individual and group photos. Something for everyone!

Register your walk team today! A walk team can consist of one person. A free thank you gift will be mailed with each team registration. Select from one of three gifts: cooling towel, fan or phone pop sock.

Saturday, October 16

Harris Pavilion - 9201 Center Street Old Town Manassas

walk website: http://act.alz.org/2021vtcwalk

Questions? Contact our office at samartey@alz.org.

Hope you will join us!

Info

Loy E. Harris Pavilion 9201 Center Street , Manassas, Virginia 20110
Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Leisure & Recreation
703-766-9025
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Register and Join Us for the Walk to End Alzheimer's! - 2021-10-16 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Register and Join Us for the Walk to End Alzheimer's! - 2021-10-16 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Register and Join Us for the Walk to End Alzheimer's! - 2021-10-16 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Register and Join Us for the Walk to End Alzheimer's! - 2021-10-16 09:00:00 ical
new sub price renewal

Events

View more
Email Signup

Most Popular