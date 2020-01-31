Reflections: Invited Choreographers Showcase

Reflections features works by invited guest artist choreographers Kimberly Fields, Ilana Goldman and Lucinda Childs, an internationally acclaimed artist revered for her collaborations with Philip Glass, Sol LeWitt, Andy Warhol, Wendy Whelan and Robert Wilson. Visit www.conservatoryperforms.org for more information.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for senior citizens and $5 for non-SU students. Purchase tickets at the Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre box office; call 540/665-4569 or go to www.conservatoryperforms.org . The box office is open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and two hours before this performance at the venue. Shenandoah University faculty and staff are eligible for complimentary or discounted tickets for most performances, pending availability. Free “rush” tickets are available to SU students two hours prior to this performance.