Reflections: Invited Choreographers Showcase

Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre 620 Millwood Avenue, Virginia 22601

Reflections features works by invited guest artist choreographers Kimberly Fields, Ilana Goldman and Lucinda Childs, an internationally acclaimed artist revered for her collaborations with Philip Glass, Sol LeWitt, Andy Warhol, Wendy Whelan and Robert Wilson.

