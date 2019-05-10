The “bad boys of abridgement” return! Longtime Festival favorites, Reduced Shakespeare Company is a three-man comedy troupe that takes long, serious subjects and reduces them to short, sharp comedies. In this 2019 engagement, these madmen in tights bring back their original hit, an irreverent, fast-paced romp through all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays in 97 maniacal minutes. “A madcap condensation that features non-stop laughs. Done at a whirlwind pace and with great delight, they are sure to win over even the most skeptical. And there is no doubt that William Shakespeare himself…would approve” (Variety).