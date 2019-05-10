The “bad boys of abridgement” return! Longtime Festival favorites, Reduced Shakespeare Company is a three-man comedy troupe that takes long, serious subjects and reduces them to short, sharp comedies. In this 2019 engagement, these madmen in tights bring back their original hit, an irreverent, fast-paced romp through all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays in 97 maniacal minutes. “A madcap condensation that features non-stop laughs. Done at a whirlwind pace and with great delight, they are sure to win over even the most skeptical. And there is no doubt that William Shakespeare himself…would approve” (Variety).
Reduced Shakespeare Company
Zeiders American Dream Theater 4509 Commerce St. , Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462
Zeiders American Dream Theater 4509 Commerce St. , Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462 View Map
Theater & Dance
Apr 4, 2019
Most Popular
Mexico's Secret Coast
Explore Nayarit state. Read more
Tacos Take Flight
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. Read more
High Performance
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. Read more