The Steel Wheels present the 5th annual Red Wing Roots Music Festival.

Three days, four stages and 40 bands at the beautiful Natural Chimneys Park and Campground in Mt Solon, VA, in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley.

The towering limestone chimneys, reaching more than 120' in the air, provide a spectacular backdrop for you to lounge in the Music Meadow and hear some great music in the great outdoors.

The full 2017 line up includes Steve Earle & The Dukes, Lake Street Dive, Tim O'brien, Sarah Jarosz, Mandolin Orange, Pokey LaFarge, The Steel Wheels, The Cactus Blossoms, Darlingside, River Whyless, Liz Vice, Town Mountain, The Dustbowl Revival, Billy Strings, Larry Keel Experience, Jon Stickley Trio, The Stray Birds, C.W. Stoneking, The Lil' Smokies, Stephane Wrembel, The Suitcase Junket, The Lonely Heartstring Band, Front Country, Western Centuries, Driftwood, Dori Freeman, I Draw Slow, Lindsay Lou & The Flatbellys, Molly Tuttle, Laney Jones, The Harmaleighs, Caleb Stine, The Honey Dewdrops, Erin & The Wildfire, The Judy Chops, Rob Cheatham and Strong Water.

Red Wing focuses on the whole experience: an incredible variety of food, craft vendors, kids activities, camping, swimming, organized bike rides, runs and hiking adventures, and much, much more!