Red, White and Lights – A July 4th Celebration

Dorey Park 2999 Darbytown Road, Henrico County, Virginia 23231

Wear your red, white, and blue, bring a blanket or lawn chairs and enjoy the holiday at the park with patriotic activities for the whole family. Enjoy food trucks, performance by the Richmond Symphony, with a fireworks and laser light show finale.

Dorey Park 2999 Darbytown Road, Henrico County, Virginia 23231 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Leisure & Recreation
