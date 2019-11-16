Love local at the center! Come support local businesses while enjoying a delicious selection of refreshing craft beers and great bites while you rock out to live music. Featuring performances by Stolen, Cool Tones, and Just Us, it’s sure to be a blast.
Red, White, and Brews
Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts 110 W Finney Avenue, Suffolk, Virginia 23434 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink Event
Aug 24, 2019
