Red, White, and Brews

to Google Calendar - Red, White, and Brews - 2019-11-16 19:00:00

Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts 110 W Finney Avenue, Suffolk, Virginia 23434

Love local at the center! Come support local businesses while enjoying a delicious selection of refreshing craft beers and great bites while you rock out to live music. Featuring performances by Stolen, Cool Tones, and Just Us, it’s sure to be a blast.

Info

Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts 110 W Finney Avenue, Suffolk, Virginia 23434 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink Event
