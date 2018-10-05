Location: RED VEIN Haunted House

Address: 13580 Ashland Road, Ashland, Virginia 23005

Website: redveinhaunt.com

Multiple Event Dates:

Friday, October 5, 2018, 7:30 PM to 10:00 PM , Saturday, October 6, 2018, 7:30 PM to 11:00 PM

Friday, October 12, 2018, 7:30 PM to 10:00 PM , Saturday, October 13, 2018, 7:30 PM to 11:00 PM

Friday, October 19, 2018, 7:30 PM to 10:00 PM , Saturday, October 20, 2018, 7:30 PM to 11:00 PM

Friday, October 26, 2018, 7:30 PM to 10:00 PM , Saturday, October 27, 2018, 7:30 PM to 11:00 PM

Sunday, October 28, 2018, 7:30 PM to 10:00 PM , Wednesday, October 31, 2018, 7:30 PM to 10:00 PM

Description:

RED VEIN Haunted House is Richmond's scariest indoor/outdoor haunted attraction. Open every weekend in October and located at Hanover Vegetable Farm, which is just 10 miles from Short Pump and 20 miles from downtown Richmond. RED VEIN has been featured in RVA Magazine, Richmond Magazine, and Style Weekly. Where Richmond goes for horror!

Experience a history long forgotten and recently unearthed in the cornfield surrounding the old witch house. Witness firsthand the ancient evil inhabiting the grounds and savage creatures protecting their coven. RED VEIN Haunted House combines an immersive storyline, realistic sets, and extreme scares. The haunted attraction includes both indoor and outdoor elements, and is not recommended for children under the age of 13 (parental discretion advised).

New for 2018... Redvyn Asylum indoor haunted house, Rabbit's Cry Field outdoor corn maze, Providence indoor haunted house, and a mind bending 3 minute escape room! Go to www.redveinhaunt.com for tickets and schedule.