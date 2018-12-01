RED VEIN Haunted Christmas

Date: 12/1/2018

Time: 6PM to 10 PM

Location: RED VEIN Haunted House

Address: 13580 Ashland Road, Ashland, Virginia 23005

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/771517053188679/

Website: redveinhaunt.com

Description:

Winter has fallen on RED VEIN and the festival of Samhain has allowed the veil between realms to remain open. Yuletide creatures from near and far are roaming the grounds and spreading mischief and seasonal fear, while missing children hope to be found before Saint Nicholas Day. For one night only, explore the ruins of Redvyn Asylum and make your way through Providence Home for Wayward Children, where ghosts of Christmas past prepare for holiday festivities. Meet creepy elves, demented Santa, and of course… Krampus!👹🎅

Our two indoor attractions are open on Saturday, December 1st from 6-10pm. Tickets are $15 for general admission or $25 for our VIP “skip the line” option. Save $2 if you bring in a new, unwrapped toy for our toy drive. All part of Krampus Week in Richmond! Visit www.redveinhaunt.com for tickets or RVA Krampusnacht and RVA Krampusnacht 2018 Event Schedule for more information on all the other Krampus-themed events!

Price: $15.00 - $25.00