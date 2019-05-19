Red Shoe 5k

Bull Run Regional Park 7700 Bull Run Dr, Centreville, Virginia 20121

Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Greater Washington D.C. (RMHCDC), a charity that works to keep families together and near local hospitals while their critically ill children are receiving treatment, announced that registration is now open for the 9th annual Red Shoe 5k. The May 19th event - to be held in its new location, Bull Run Regional Park in Centreville, VA - will further the mission to ease the hardship of children’s illness on families through programs that directly improve the health and wellbeing of children.

The family-friendly event will feature a new timed 5K course suited for both runners and walkers (all competition levels welcome), and a Kid’s Fun Run for kids 8 years old and younger. Strollers and dogs on leashes are also welcome. After the races, participants are encouraged to enjoy activities for kids of all ages and stay for the award ceremony which will recognize the top overall finishers (M/F) and the top two (M/F) in each of the following age groups: 15 & under, 16-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60+, The Largest Team, Most Funds Raised by a Team, Most Funds Raised by an Individual, and Best Team T-shirt.

Funds raised by the Red Shoe 5k will benefit the families cared for by RMHCDC’s three core programs: Ronald McDonald Houses® (DC and VA), Ronald McDonald Family Rooms® (Children’s National Hospital and Inova Children’s Hospital) and Ronald McDonald Care Mobiles®. Through these programs, RMHCDC works to create a world where children have access to quality health care and their families are able to better comfort and support them while actively participating in their care.

Info
