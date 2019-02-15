The Virginia Education Association is pleased to announce the Recruiting and Retaining Teachers of Color Conference, from February 15-16, 2019.
There will be presentations on critical factors, including recruitment strategies, partnerships and collaboration, licensure test preparation, race and gender issues, teacher mentoring, and induction and residency programs, including a talk with author Sadiq Ali called "Cultivating Young Black Males Into Becoming Teachers and Equipping Them With An Effective All-Male Pedagogy" (2/16 1:45-3).
Come engage in discussions leading to greater diversity in hiring practices across the school divisions in the Commonwealth.