Recruiting and Retaining Teachers of Color Conference

Norfolk State University 700 Park Avenue 700 Park Avenue, Norfolk, Virginia, Virginia 23504

The Virginia ​Education ​Association ​is ​pleased ​to ​announce ​the ​Recruiting ​and ​Retaining ​Teachers ​of ​Color ​Conference, ​from February ​15-16, ​2019. ​

There will be presentations ​on ​critical ​factors, ​including ​recruitment ​strategies, ​partnerships ​and ​collaboration, ​licensure ​test ​preparation, ​race ​and ​gender ​issues, ​teacher ​mentoring, and ​induction ​and ​residency ​programs, including a talk with author Sadiq Ali called "Cultivating Young Black Males Into Becoming Teachers and Equipping Them With An Effective All-Male Pedagogy" (2/16 1:45-3).

Come ​engage ​in ​discussions ​leading ​to ​greater ​diversity ​in ​hiring ​practices ​across ​the ​school ​divisions ​in ​the ​Commonwealth. ​ ​

