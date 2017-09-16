Reception: Visual Magic, The Art of Four Picture Book Illustrators

Visual Magic - The Art of Four Picture Book Illustrators

Visual Magic features four talented children’s book illustrators: Janet Stoeke, Carol Schwartz, Susan Roth, and Jennifer O’Connell. The artists have contributed to multiple children’s publications, and their crisp dynamic images bring life to the stories. They work with various mediums, including gouache, Photoshop, and even collage to express topics that range from science and nature to culture and history!

Meet the illustrators at the reception, September 16, 2017 at 5:30 pm.

