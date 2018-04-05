Reception: Tenley Beazley 'Putting The Pieces Back Together'

Opening Reception Thursday, April 5 I 5 pm - 8 pm

First Friday Art Walk April 6 & May 4 I 5 pm - 9 pm

"A great man's time had come and a part of me crumbled. Words of memories and remembrance seemed to challenge that which had always inspired me ---the visual glory of nature around. My creativity became a battle with pieces and colors fragmented until I allowed the words and flowers to come together. Once I embraced this internal conflict, the elements seemed to harmoniously weave back together. And I realized a new expression of nature. Once again I feel saved by the art of nature and nature as art. "

A native of Richmond, Virginia, Tenely Beazley spent much of her childhood in the mountains of Colorado where she developed a deep appreciation of nature and the wildflowers that paint the mountains in the summer. Tenley studied Art History at Denison University and at Richmond College in London, and received her Master's in Broadcast Journalism from Northwestern University. Over the years Tenley has continued her explorations of art materials and techniques while working in the fields of advertising and communication, design and art.

Tenley has previously exhibition her work in solo shows at Quirk Gallery, Academy of Fine Arts in Lynchburg, Virginia, and Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens. Her work is included in the permanent collections of Quirk Hotel, Capital One, The Georges Hotel, Wianno Club, and others. A portion of sales will go to The Conservation Fund of The Garden Club of Virginia.