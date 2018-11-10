Reception: Nuts & Bolts: NOVA Community College Faculty Art Exhibit

Caton Merchant Family Gallery

center-for-the-arts.org

9419 Battle Street

Manassas VA 20110

703.330.2787

Nuts & Bolts: NOVA Community College Faculty Art Exhibit

November 7-December 12

The Caton Merchant Family Gallery will host a NOVA (Northern Virginia Community College) Art Show featuring faculty from the Woodbridge and Manassas campuses from November 7-December 12. The exhibit will highlight the work of 11 creative instructors from the Art & Art History Departments. NOVA, a cornerstone of the northern Virginia region, boasts professors that work with a variety of media and techniques, such as painting, photo-collage, sculpture, and abstract mixed media. The exhibition emphasizes each instructor’s individual style, technique, and approach to art. Meet the instructors at the opening reception, November 10, 6- 8 pm.

Featured Artists:

Erin Devine, David Epstein, Rosemary Gallick, Eric Garner, Hank Harmon, Zac Jackson, Jean Lauzon, Elizabeth Lynch, Fred Markham, Matt Pinney, Gail Rebhan

About the Center for the Arts:

Greater Manassas/Prince William County sponsors theatrical productions for children and adults, teaches arts classes, promotes visual arts and provides community outreach programs for local youth. Founded in 1984 by a group of artists and art lovers, the Center aims to enrich the quality of life in the Northern Virginia suburbs through arts performance and education. A theater, an art gallery and classrooms are located in the historic Candy Factory building in Old Town Manassas, at 9419 Battle Street.