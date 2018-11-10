Reception: Nuts & Bolts: NOVA Community College Faculty Art Exhibit

Center for the Arts 9419 Battle Street 9419 Battle Street, Virginia 20110

Caton Merchant Family Gallery

center-for-the-arts.org

9419 Battle Street

Manassas VA 20110

703.330.2787

Nuts & Bolts: NOVA Community College Faculty Art Exhibit

November 7-December 12

The Caton Merchant Family Gallery will host a NOVA (Northern Virginia Community College) Art Show featuring faculty from the Woodbridge and Manassas campuses from November 7-December 12. The exhibit will highlight the work of 11 creative instructors from the Art & Art History Departments. NOVA, a cornerstone of the northern Virginia region, boasts professors that work with a variety of media and techniques, such as painting, photo-collage, sculpture, and abstract mixed media. The exhibition emphasizes each instructor’s individual style, technique, and approach to art. Meet the instructors at the opening reception, November 10, 6- 8 pm.

Featured Artists:

Erin Devine, David Epstein, Rosemary Gallick, Eric Garner, Hank Harmon, Zac Jackson, Jean Lauzon, Elizabeth Lynch, Fred Markham, Matt Pinney, Gail Rebhan

About the Center for the Arts:

Greater Manassas/Prince William County sponsors theatrical productions for children and adults, teaches arts classes, promotes visual arts and provides community outreach programs for local youth. Founded in 1984 by a group of artists and art lovers, the Center aims to enrich the quality of life in the Northern Virginia suburbs through arts performance and education. A theater, an art gallery and classrooms are located in the historic Candy Factory building in Old Town Manassas, at 9419 Battle Street.

Center for the Arts 9419 Battle Street 9419 Battle Street, Virginia 20110
7033302787
