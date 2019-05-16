Join Co-Hosts Barry Dixon and Will Thomas for the Fifth Annual Rebloom on the Roof cocktail fundraiser at LaVie Restaurant. Help us celebrate the power of design to change lives for survivors of domestic violence. Enjoy rooftop views of The Wharf waterfront, cocktails, light fare and a silent auction including a designer sample sale.

About Room to Rebloom: Room to Rebloom is a 501(c)3 organization centered on the restorative impact of interior design with a mission to empower women and families in the National Capital Area who have been victims of domestic violence by providing them with design services and other resources needed to create beautiful home environments and rebuild their lives. We work with local organizations to identify survivors who are relocated to safe environments and our team of interior design supporters beautify the spaces. Room to Rebloom is the only organization in the region whose mission is to serve survivors of domestic violence in independent housing. More info at www.roomtorebloom.org.

Tickets are $125.00 via Eventbrite http://www.roomtorebloom.org/2019-rebloom-on-the-roof