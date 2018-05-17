What: Join Co-Hosts Barry Dixon and Will Thomas for the Fourth Annual Rebloom on the Roof cocktail fundraiser at Fathom Gallery. Help us celebrate the power of design to change lives for survivors of domestic violence. Cocktails from DC magazine and light fare from Casa Luca by renowned DC Chef Fabio Trabocchi.

When: Thursday, May 17, 2018 from 6 - 8:30 p.m.

Where: Fathom Gallery - 1333 14th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005

Tickets: Tickets are $100.00 via Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rebloom-on-the-roof-cocktail-fundraiser-tickets-44805969862

Website: http://www.roomtorebloom.org/

About Room to Rebloom: Room to Rebloom is a 501c(3) organization centered on the restorative impact of interior design. Our mission is to design and create healing environments for survivors of domestic violence in the National Capital Area. Confidence and hope are crucial to women who are starting over, and a home that promotes healing and growth should be available to everyone.