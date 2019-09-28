Real Local RVA's 4th Annual Farm Tour

Real Local RVA is excited to host the 4th Annual Farm Tour on Saturday, September 28th. The event is truly a unique way to experience some of the area’s best farms. Guests will tour two farms and enjoy dinner at Oakdale, a brand new event venue in Ashland.

The event will begin at 3:00 p.m. with a tour of the property and barn at Woodside Farms, a naturally grown produce farm that anchors the Chickahominy Falls community. Guests will also enjoy a locally sourced snack from Chef Jenny Tremblay West of Mise en Place. Guests will then travel to Harlow Ridge Farm for a tour of a working livestock farm specializing in pasture raised pork, beef, goat and lamb raised on NON-GMO grains.

The post-tour party takes place at Oakdale, a beautiful event venue in Hanover County situated on 100 acres owned by Harlow Ridge Farm. The dinner will feature local food from the featured farms as well as other local farms prepared by Ashland Meat Company Catering. Beverage highlights will include beer from Hardywood and local Virginia wines. Guests will also enjoy a presentation by Joel Salatin, well known farmer at Polyface Farms and champion of the sustainable agriculture movement. Featured in the New York Times bestseller Omnivore’s Dilemma and the award-winning documentary Food Inc., Salatin speaks to audiences across the world providing inspiration, faith and practical solutions on healing our world one bite at a time. We hope you will join us for this exciting event!