Reading by VCCA Fellow, Author and Combat Veteran Odie Lindsey

Please join the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts (VCCA) and Riverviews Artspace on Thursday, June 8, 7:00 PM for a reading by VCCA Fellow Odie Lindsey, an author and combat veteran.

He will be sharing his collection of stories We Come to Our Senses, which explores the lives of southern veterans and their families. We Come to Our Senses was published in 2016 and has earned praise from the New York Times Book Review, Los Angeles Review of Books, and the Chicago Review of Books, among others and was named a Best Book of 2016 by Electric Literature and Military Times.

Lindsey is the recipient of a fully-funded fellowship at VCCA thanks to a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).

This event is free and open to the public. Cash Bar will be available. Doors open at 6:30 pm, reading will start at 7pm.