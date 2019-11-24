A reading on Sigga

to Google Calendar - A reading on Sigga - 2019-11-24 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A reading on Sigga - 2019-11-24 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A reading on Sigga - 2019-11-24 13:00:00 iCalendar - A reading on Sigga - 2019-11-24 13:00:00

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226

“Sigga of Reykjavik” by Solveig Eggerz features a feisty woman’s struggle for personal independence against the backdrop of tiny Iceland’s fight for its own freedom while coping with an Allied World War II occupation that peaks at 50,000 soldiers.

Info

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226 View Map
Talks & Readings
8042884346
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - A reading on Sigga - 2019-11-24 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A reading on Sigga - 2019-11-24 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A reading on Sigga - 2019-11-24 13:00:00 iCalendar - A reading on Sigga - 2019-11-24 13:00:00
Something For Everyone

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular