“Sigga of Reykjavik” by Solveig Eggerz features a feisty woman’s struggle for personal independence against the backdrop of tiny Iceland’s fight for its own freedom while coping with an Allied World War II occupation that peaks at 50,000 soldiers.
A reading on Sigga
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
Talks & Readings
Oct 25, 2019Oct 26, 2019
