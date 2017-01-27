Reading Lee with Dr. William (Jack) C. Davis

Join us for the 2017 Reading Lee series on Friday, January 27, 2017, from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. at the Central Rappahannock Regional Library, 1201 Caroline St., Fredericksburg, Virginia. Jack Davis, noted Lee scholar and author, will speak on Robert E. Lee and the Confederate Peacemakers of 1865. The talk, funded through the generosity of the Lee-Jackson Educational Foundation and sponsored by Stratford Hall as an annual presentation series, is free to the public.

About the author: Dr. William (Jack) C. Davis

William Charles “Jack” Davis is an American historian who was a Professor of History at Virginia Tech and the former Director of Programs at that school’s Virginia Center for Civil War Studies. He has written more than 50 books on the American Civil War and other aspects of early southern U.S. history. He is the only four-time winner of the Jefferson Davis Prize for Confederate history and was awarded the Jules F. Landry Award for Southern history. His book Lone Star Rising has been called “the best one-volume history of the Texas revolution yet written.”

Schedule of Activities:

• 6:15 Doors open

• 6:15 Musical presentation by Evergreen Shade

• 7:00 Lecture from Dr. William C. Davis, titled Robert E. Lee and the Confederate Peacemakers of 1865

• 8:15 Lecture concludes

• 8:15 Evergreen Shade preforms to close of event

• 8:15 Book signing in auditorium (Crucible of Command: Ulysses S. Grant and Robert E. Lee- the war they fought, the peace they forged and Inventing Loreta Velasquez)

• 9:00 event ends

If you have questions about the talk, please contact Jon Bachman at Jbachman@stratfordhall.org or 804-493-1972.