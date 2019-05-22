Reading Lee with Dennis Frye: Lee's Great Expectation of 1862

For this year’s Reading Lee series lecture, join Dennis Frye, at 7:00 p.m. in the Central Rappahannock Regional Library Headquarters Theater, 1201 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, Virginia, for a talk “Lee’s Great Expectation of 1862.” The talk is free to the public.

The Confederacy was at its zenith, and Lee knew it. “The present seems to be the most propitious time since the commencement of the war for the Confederate Army to enter [the North],” wrote General Lee to President Davis on the first Wednesday of September, 1862. Confederate independence seemed possible, if not probable. Now was the moment. But two week later, Lee was in retreat; he had suffered his second defeat; and the South’s rising tide had collapsed. What happened?

The lecture will last around one hour and will be followed by a question and answer segment. Seating is limited so plan to arrive when the doors open at 6:30 pm.

For more information please contact Jon Bachman at 804-493-1972 or JBachman@StratfordHall.org.

Sponsored by the Lee-Jackson Educational Foundation.