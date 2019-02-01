Reading Lee with Bud Robertson: Robert E. Lee and the Search for Peace

For this year’s Reading Lee series lecture, join Dr. James I. “Bud” Robertson, Jr., at 7:00 p.m. in the Central Rappahannock Regional Library Headquarters Theater for his talk “Robert E. Lee and the Search for Peace.” The talk is free to the public.

The lecture will last around one hour and will be followed by a Questions and Answers segment. Seating is limited so plan to arrive when the doors open at 6:30 pm. Books by Dr. Robertson will be on sale after the lecture.

For more information please contact Jon Bachman at 804-493-1972 or JBachman@StratfordHall.org.

Sponsored by the Lee-Jackson Educational Foundation.