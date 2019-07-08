Read, See, Do

to Google Calendar - Read, See, Do - 2019-07-08 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Read, See, Do - 2019-07-08 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Read, See, Do - 2019-07-08 14:00:00 iCalendar - Read, See, Do - 2019-07-08 14:00:00

Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314

Every Monday in July, starting on July 8th, Carlyle House and Alexandria Library are teaming up to have a reading program paired with an activity. The books chosen all have a historic theme and can be tied in with Carlyle House. The program will take place on the Magnolia Terrace behind the house, which will be tented. Ages 4-8. If you participate in the “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” Program, these books will count towards your goal!

Info

Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family
7065492997
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Read, See, Do - 2019-07-08 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Read, See, Do - 2019-07-08 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Read, See, Do - 2019-07-08 14:00:00 iCalendar - Read, See, Do - 2019-07-08 14:00:00
On The Ground

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular