Read, See, Do

Every Monday in July, starting on July 8th, Carlyle House and Alexandria Library are teaming up to have a reading program paired with an activity. The books chosen all have a historic theme and can be tied in with Carlyle House. The program will take place on the Magnolia Terrace behind the house, which will be tented. Ages 4-8. If you participate in the “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” Program, these books will count towards your goal!