Every Monday in July, starting on July 8th, Carlyle House and Alexandria Library are teaming up to have a reading program paired with an activity. The books chosen all have a historic theme and can be tied in with Carlyle House. The program will take place on the Magnolia Terrace behind the house, which will be tented. Ages 4-8. If you participate in the “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” Program, these books will count towards your goal!
Read, See, Do
Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314
Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family
Most Popular
Mexico's Secret Coast
Explore Nayarit state. Read more
Tacos Take Flight
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. Read more
High Performance
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. Read more