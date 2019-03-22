READ Art Show & Sale Opening Reception

The New Community School 4211 Hermitage Road, Richmond, Virginia 23227

11th Annual READ Art Show & Sale

Featuring local and regional artists at The New Community School, 4211 Hermitage Road, Richmond

Proceeds to benefit The New Community School, supporting the school's mission of empowering bright middle and upper school students with dyslexia and related learning differences.

OPENING RECEPTION: Friday, March 22, 2019, 7-9pm

Tickets $50

$150 Patron (2 tickets to the opening reception, recognition in the program, 6pm special early entry)

*Online ticket sales close at noon on 3/22; tickets may be purchased at the door.

Also Open Free: Saturday, March 23, 2019, 10am-4pm

Select pieces marked down starting at 2pm

Info
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers
8042662494
