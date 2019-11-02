Re/Seen: Photographs by Jason Horowitz

to Google Calendar - Re/Seen: Photographs by Jason Horowitz - 2019-11-02 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Re/Seen: Photographs by Jason Horowitz - 2019-11-02 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Re/Seen: Photographs by Jason Horowitz - 2019-11-02 12:00:00 iCalendar - Re/Seen: Photographs by Jason Horowitz - 2019-11-02 12:00:00

Fred Schnider Gallery of Art 888 North Quincy Street, Virginia 22203

Re/Seen: Photographs by Jason Horowitz (Arlington, VA), presents a “then and now” collection of work representative of how the artists' interests in abstraction and representation have continued throughout his career as the technology he uses to create the work has evolved.

Presented by The Fred Schnider Gallery of Art (888 N. Quincy Street, Suite 102, Arlington, VA), the exhibit shows Horowitz's earlier still-life photographs which resemble underwater space scenes. Inspired by his pet fish in their aquariums, micro-photography, among other things, Horowitz suspended plants and flowers in gelatin as if they were trapped in amber.

In his new landscape series, Horowitz uses the Photo Sphere/Street View app and his smartphone’s camera to create immersive abstract views. By subverting and manipulating the normal process for creating panoramas, he disassembles and reconstructs 360° scenes.

An opening reception will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 from 6-8:00 p.m. The Re/Seen exhibit will run November 2 through December 21, 2019, from 12 to 5:00 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Info

Fred Schnider Gallery of Art 888 North Quincy Street, Virginia 22203 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
703-841-9404
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Re/Seen: Photographs by Jason Horowitz - 2019-11-02 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Re/Seen: Photographs by Jason Horowitz - 2019-11-02 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Re/Seen: Photographs by Jason Horowitz - 2019-11-02 12:00:00 iCalendar - Re/Seen: Photographs by Jason Horowitz - 2019-11-02 12:00:00
Something For Everyone

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular