Re/Seen: Photographs by Jason Horowitz (Arlington, VA), presents a “then and now” collection of work representative of how the artists' interests in abstraction and representation have continued throughout his career as the technology he uses to create the work has evolved.

Presented by The Fred Schnider Gallery of Art (888 N. Quincy Street, Suite 102, Arlington, VA), the exhibit shows Horowitz's earlier still-life photographs which resemble underwater space scenes. Inspired by his pet fish in their aquariums, micro-photography, among other things, Horowitz suspended plants and flowers in gelatin as if they were trapped in amber.

In his new landscape series, Horowitz uses the Photo Sphere/Street View app and his smartphone’s camera to create immersive abstract views. By subverting and manipulating the normal process for creating panoramas, he disassembles and reconstructs 360° scenes.

An opening reception will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 from 6-8:00 p.m. The Re/Seen exhibit will run November 2 through December 21, 2019, from 12 to 5:00 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.