This DC based band led by Juan Cayrampoma brings the hunting sounds and mystic power from The Andes to the rest of the Americas and the world. RAYMI uses traditional instruments such as Zampoñas and Quenas while also exploring the possibilities that the bass, guitars and drums can have together with the Andes tradition. RAYMI's passion for its roots is reflected in its music and with performances at The Kennedy Center Millennium Stage, Textile Museum, Museum of the American Indian, The Washington National Opera and many others by far, its love for tradition and knowledge can be heard in its sound. www.raymimusic.com