The Rassawek Spring Jubilee celebrates the local, the handmade and the homegrown. We spotlight those people and their passion for craftsmanship and creativity, which contribute to strong communities, pride of place and heritage, and a vibrant culture where we live, work and play.

Come and celebrate our 10th Anniversary. The festivities include historic craftsman demonstrations of yester year, displayed artwork (both traditional and contemporary), building techniques, and children’s activities including free fishing, Virginia’s Most Interesting Treehouse, animals, and panning for gold. We also offer wine tastings for adults as well food served by local organizations and live music. The Rassawek Spring Jubilee is a non-profit event, we collaborate with the community of Goochland and beyond to share our passion to keep trade skills alive by onsite build demonstrations, and educating the public with demonstrations from local artists and craftsmen. This event contributes to our local community by supporting local programs.