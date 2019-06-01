Saturday June 1, 10am-6pm

Sunday June 2, 11am-5pm

General Admission tickets are $15 online $20 at the gate.

Wine tasting tickets are $30 online and $35 at the gate. Tastings from 11 local wineries.

Enjoy wine tastings, live music, artisan demonstrations, heritage exhibits, and delicious food.

The Rassawek Spring Jubilee is a non-profit event, we collaborate with the community of Goochland and beyond to share our passion to keep trade skills alive by onsite build demonstrations, and educating the public with demonstrations from local artists and craftsmen. This event contributes to our local community by supporting local programs.