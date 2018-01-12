"Rapture, Blister, Burn" at The Little Theatre of Norfolk

"Rapture, Blister, Burn" by Gina Gionfriddo

Directed by Cindy Shea

January 12 - February 4, 2018 (Fri/Sat 8 PM; Sun 2:30 PM)

NOTE: Due to coding error, this online calendar may show an end date of February 3rd, however the ACTUAL end date is February 4, 2018.

After grad school, Catherine and Gwen chose polar opposite paths. Catherine built a career as a rockstar academic, while Gwen built a home with her husband and children. Decades Later, unfulfilled in polar opposite ways, each woman covets the other's life, commencing a dangerous game of musical chairs -- the prize being Gwen's husband. With searing insight and trademark wit, this comedy is an unflinching look at gender politics in the wake of 20th-century feminist ideals.

*Finalist for the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.*

(Contains strong language and adult themes)

RAPTURE, BLISTER, BURN is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.

The Little Theatre of Norfolk

801 Claremont Ave.

Norfolk, VA 23507

757-627-8551

Adults $18

Military/Student $15

60 and over $15

17 and under $9

Group rates available

Tickets: http://www.ltnonline.org

Email: tickets@ltnonline.org