The 41st Annual Rappahannock River Waterfowl Show is a celebration of wildfowl art in its many forms. Artists, carvers and photographers from several states bring original paintings, prints, decorative carvings, working decoys, folk art carvings and photography to the White Stone Firehouse. This show is now one of the oldest wildfowl art shows in the mid-Atlantic area. A carving contest will be held on Saturday, March 21. Each person attending the show will receive a free color print by Artist of the year, Wayne Martin of Suffolk. There is a large raffle with items donated by the participating artists. Lunch featuring seafood and other favorite is available with a special area for eating. Decoy painting activities for children will be held both days. Admission is $8 and is good for both days. Children under 12 are free with an adult. The show is sponsored by the White Stone Volunteer Fire Department.