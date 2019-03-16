40th Annual Rappahannock River Waterfowl Show. 65 artists, carvers, photographers, bronze sculptors from 9 states, all with wildfowl related art. Carving contest Sat, March 15. Every visitor to the show will receive a color print of a new painting by Artist of the Year Guy Crittenden of Richmond. Door prizes, delicious lunches available. Preview Night Gala, March 15 (advance tickets required for this evening event). Hours are 10 to 5 on Saturday and 10 to 4 on Sunday. The show is sponsored by the White Stone Volunteer Fire Department.
Rappahannock River Waterfowl Show
White Stone Firehouse 578 Chesapeake Drive, Virginia 22578
White Stone Firehouse 578 Chesapeake Drive, Virginia 22578 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
Oct 10, 2018
