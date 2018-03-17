Rappahannock River Waterfowl Show

White Stone Firehouse 578 Chesapeake Drive, Virginia 22578

A celebration of wildfowl art in its many forms. About 60 artist, carvers, photographers and sculptors from 8 states featuring some of the best in wildfowl art.

Carving contest on Sat. March 17. A free color print to show visitors by Artist of the Year, Steve Rogers of Lewes, DE. Preview Night Gala March 16 (advance for this evening event). Wonderful food available for lunch each day. Sponsored by the White Stone Volunteer Fire Department. Admission $8.00 is good for both days. Hours are 10 to 5 on Saturday and 10 to 4 on Sunday.

804-435-6355
