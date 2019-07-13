July is a time for family fun. Rappahannock County hosts a spirited Independence Day celebration on Ben Venue Farm with live music, face painting, moon bounces, children’s games and more! (www.sperryvillefire.com) Return on Second Saturday for a good time with our artists and inns and wineries and restaurants. Take in the views, take in a hike and then take in some of our great offers for wining and dining and practicing your artistic skills. For a complete experience ,take in our Dark Skies and then spend the night in a comfy bed in your choice of lovely places to stay.
Rappahannock County Artisan Trail Second Saturday
Rappahannock County , Virginia
Rappahannock County , Virginia View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Workshops
Most Popular
To Serve and Protect
In the state’s five mounted police units, horse and rider share a bond in which trust transcends duty. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more
The Makeover
How a Herndon family found their dream home in a 19th-century Victorian farmhouse. Read more