Rappahannock County Artisan Trail Second Saturday

July is a time for family fun. Rappahannock County hosts a spirited Independence Day celebration on Ben Venue Farm with live music, face painting, moon bounces, children’s games and more! (www.sperryvillefire.com) Return on Second Saturday for a good time with our artists and inns and wineries and restaurants. Take in the views, take in a hike and then take in some of our great offers for wining and dining and practicing your artistic skills. For a complete experience ,take in our Dark Skies and then spend the night in a comfy bed in your choice of lovely places to stay.